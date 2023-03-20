What is the Most Common Last Name in New York State?

Do you feel like people get you confused with someone else? Perhaps you just have a very common last name?

New York state has the fourth largest population in the United States, and it is made up of a wide diversity of people with ancestry from all around the world. But if you were to guess what the most common surname across the state might be, what would guess? it might be easier than you think.

New York State's Top Three Names

Ancestry.com used information from the White Pages to compile a list of the three most popular names in each state. The findings say that Smith is by far the most common surname across the country, with only five states having a more common surname. New York's top three are pretty common, according to Ancestry. New York's top three most common last names are 1) Smith, 2) Williams, 3) Brown.

Most of the states across the country either had Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams or Anderson as part as their top three. California, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Mexico and North Dakota were the only five states where Smith was not the most popular name.

Hawaii's top name was Lee, while California and Texas had Garcia. Martinez was New Mexico's most common surname. Massachusetts was the only state where Sullivan was in it's top three.

How to Legally Change Your Name in the State of New York

According to LawNY, one of the ways to officially change your name, aside from through marriage or divorce, is to ask the New York State Supreme Court to change your name. You must then fill out and file the following court forms:

Name Change Petition

Name Change Order

Request for Judicial Intervention (RJI) (original plus 2 copies)

Index Number Application