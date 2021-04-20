What is New York’s Go-To Drunk Fast-Food Order?

Never in my life would I think I would have to utter these words: New Yorkers have no taste.

When it comes to food and snacks, New Yorkers have made some shocking decisions. Either that or these so-called surveys are asking the wrong people. Back in 2014, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that we chose Yogurt as the official snack of New York.

WHAT?!

I thought for sure we, as New Yorkers, would redeem ourselves when I came across Zippias latest survey. According to their website, they wanted to determine "Each States Favorite Drunk Food."

To do that they had to take a look at popular fast-food restaurants and got rid of some, like Subway and Chic-fil-a, due to limited hours and just didn't fit. Then they measured "google search trends on some of the “drunkest days of the year” (The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, and July 4th.)"

Zippia determined that after New Yorkers have had a few too many, their drunk food of choice is...

BURGER KING.

I don't know about you, and I may be showing my age, but whenever I had one too many at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie my first stop was the window at Amicci's Pizza.

We're New Yorkers! Pizza is in our blood.

Admit it, you've gotten home from the bar and called up your local Domino's for some drunk pizza and cheesy bread.

But Burger King? Why? I don't know about you, but this is some strange news to read on the snackiest holiday of all time, 4/20.

What's your go-to drunk order? Let us know!

