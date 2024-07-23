The New Rochelle area in Westchester County has been a hotbed for police activity in recent weeks. Last week, news was released of a tragic fatal car accident that claimed the life of a single teenage driver.

That case is still being investigated and no new information has been released yet from the New Rochelle Police Department, though you may read our coverage of the accident below.

The now latest report to be released by the New Rochelle Police is in regards to an alleged assault that required police response over the weekend.

Alleged Assault on Pelham Road

According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, officers were called in the late morning hours to a residence in a building complex at 463 Pelham Road.

The report was an elderly man had been injured in an alleged assault by his own roommate.

Reports claimed that the elderly victim was "screaming for help." Upon arriving at the scene officers discovered the 71-year old male victim, who's identity was not released, with multiple wounds allegedly inflicted by the roommate.The roommate was identified as 58-year-old Kathleen Ganley of New Rochelle.

Officers began an investigation into the incident and it is believed that a physical altercation broke out between the two individuals. It is alleged that Ganley stabbed the 71-year-old multiple times and also "broke a vase over his head".It's also stated that allegedly, Ganly tried to prevent the victim from contacting police.

In the incident, Ganley was also injured but the press release did not specify what specifically the injury was. Both the 71-year old victim and Ganley were transported to a local hospital where they both received medical treatment. Afterward, Ganley was placed under arrested and charged.

Charges for the Accused

The press releases that Kathleen ganley is officially facing the charges of Assault in the 1st Degree which is a class B felony and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 1st Degree, which is a class E felony charge.

Considering that the Assault charge is considered a violent felony, it means that if convicted, one would have to serve the mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years behind bars. The maximum penalty is a total of 25 years if convicted. Part of the punishment if convicted may also be probation of a minimum of 5 years.

The Unlawful Imprisonment charge is much less severe and holds a maximum penalty of up to 4 years. If one were to have no prior criminal history it would be possible that probation may be the only penalty one may face if they were charged.

It was not stated what kind of condition the victim was in upon being treated at the hospital. Likewise, it was also not stated when the accused will be back in court.

