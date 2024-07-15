Law Enforcement in New Rochelle are currently investigating the scene of a car crash at popular shopping center that claimed the life of one teenage occupant. Currently, not much in terms of information has been released as of yet, however it is expected that more information should be expected in the coming days.

Current Status of New Rochelle Crash Investigation

What is known currently regarding the accident can be described as the bare minimum. According to multiple sources and News:12, the accident occurred late Friday night going into early Saturday morning.

The accident took place in the parking lot at the popular Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center. The vehicle appears to have struck a light pole in the parking lot with enough force that light pole itself was knocked out of the ground. The impact of the crash also caused the vehicle to erupt in flames.

After the arrival of law enforcement and first responders, the flames were extinguished and the body of the one occupant was removed from the vehicle. Footage released from CBS New York to there Youtube channel shows the aftermath of the crash including the mangled vehicle and other damage to the area.

Reports on the Victim

At this time law enforcement is withholding the identity of the teenage occupant as they continue their investigation into what caused the accident and allow the grieving family to process the tragic news.

One piece of information that has been confirmed is that the occupant of the vehicle was a student at Iona Preparatory School. This confirmed after the school itself released a statement on the matter.

Iona Preparatory School was saddened to learn that a member of last year’s sophomore class was killed in a tragic car accident earlier this morning. We will be praying for his family and friends in the days ahead, and our School Counseling team is available to his classmates and all parents looking to talk with their children about such delicate matters.

As previously stated, the investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department is still underway and it is expected that more information regarding this incident will be released in the coming days.

We will also continue to monitor this delicate story and provide updated information when new information becomes available.

