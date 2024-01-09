We may now be well into the New Year but it appears some news managed to slip through the cracks before 2023 came to an end. In this instance, that means that only today did I see the press release regarding two Westchester County residents who I'd imagine were less than pleased to see flashing lights in the rear view mirror.

Two Pairs of Handcuffs for Christmas

This fateful pre-holiday interaction happened while New York State Police were out on patrol on I-684. While patrolling, NYSP stopped a 2022 Jeep in the town of Harrison for what was described as "...multiple violations of the New York vehicle and traffic law".

Once pulled over, officer on scene immidiately began an investigation which started with obtaining the identification of the driver of the jeep as well as the passenger. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 34-year old, Sidney A. Gershenov of Armonk and the passenger was identified as 35-year old, Katherine E. Oliver, of Chappaqua.

Further investigation would reveal that both individuals were in possession of illegal narcotics. According to the NYSP Press Release, Gershenov "was in possession of approximately 1.2 grams of crack-cocaine..." while Oliver was in possession of "...11.8 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of heroin, and 2.4 grams of Alprazolam". For those wondering, Alprazolam goes by other names most notably Xanax. It is a type of sedative that can help treat anxiety and panic disorders.

For being in illegal possession of these narcotics, both Gershenov and Oliver were gifted brand new pairs of silver bracelets and were taken into police custody.

Only One has Permission to Leave

Following their arrest and being taken into police custody, both Oliver and Gershenov would soon be arraigned in the town of Harrison Court. Gershenov was officially charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree. As for Oliver, on the hand; she was charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

In the aftermath of the arraignment, Gershenov was released under his own recognizance, while Oliver was remanded to Westchester County Jail. Based on the information at this time, it looks like Oliver could potentially be serving a very many years behind bars if found guilty.

By itself, the 2nd degree, class A-II felony possession charge is one of the most serious offences in the New York law book where a guilty charge could mean life behind bars. A number of factors go into determining that outcome but the minimum sentence is anywhere between 3-8 years and a fine of up $50,000 may also be on the table as well.

