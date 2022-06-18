When Are The Outdoor Concerts At West Point New York
They are back and have planned a full season of concerts. You know it's summer in the Hudson Valley when the West Point Band announces their Trophy Point Season Schedule. For the past two years, the schedule was affected by COVID-19 be this year the West Point Band is back and ready to fill our summer with music.
The first time I ever heard the West Point Band play I was about 7 years old. My family lived at West Point for a few years and we often saw them perform. It wasn't until about 10 years ago that I heard about the Trophy Point Concerts. What can I say after the first show I was Hooked.
West Point Band Schedule 2022 West Point, NY
The 2022 Summer Series is actually already underway. The Band has had two performances already this year and has one scheduled for this Saturday, June 18th.
Sunset with a SoundtrackThe breathtaking Hudson River view at Trophy Point is truly a sight to behold — and when set to the soundtrack of the Army’s oldest band, it makes for an evening you won’t soon forget. Join the West Point Band for world-class music and views at Trophy Point. (via Facebook)
Trophy Point Summer Concert Schedule at West Point, NY
Be prepared to walk from various parking lots around the base. Many people put their kids in wagons with their cooler and their gear. I have always found parking at the old PX lot near the cemetery the best place to park. The walk isn't that far and it is flat the whole way.