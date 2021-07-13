Joan Jett to Perform Free Concert in Upstate New York this Summer
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform on the final day of the 2021 New York State Fair. See the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Monday September 6th at 1pm on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. This show is free with $3 admission to the Fair.
Ironically Joan Jett was on the 2020 schedule but due to the pandemic the fair was cancelled. Now she returns almost exactly 1 year from her scheduled appearance in 2020.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts join several Classic Rock artists scheduled to perform at this years fair which runs from August 20th and September 6th. Here is some of the line-up:
- Ratt - Saturday 8/21 at 7 pm - Chevy Court
- Foreigner - Monday 8/23 at 8 pm - Chevy Park
- Reo Speedwagon - Wednesday 8/25 at 8 pm - Chevy Park
- Melissa Etheridge - Friday, 8/27 at 8 pm - Chevy Park
- Great White with Vixen - Saturday 8/28 at 7pm - Chevy Court
- Dropkick Murphys - Sunday, 8/29 at 8pm - Chevy Park
- Halestorm - Tuesday 8/31 at 8pm - Chevy Park
- Blue Oyster Cult - Wednesday 9/1 at 8pm - Chevy Court
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas - Thursday 9/2 at 7pm - Chevy Court
- Uncle Cracker - Friday 9/3 at 2pm - Chevy Court
- Blues Traveler - Friday 9/3 at 7pm - Chevy Court
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Monday September 6th at 1pm - Chevy Park
The Chevy Park Stage is located on the west end of the Fairgrounds. Seating areas in Chevy Court are limited to first come – first seated. Here are some of the do's and don'ts.
- No smoking or vaping within the grassy areas of Chevy Park or Chevy Court.
- Seats may not be "saved" for others.
- Unattended personal items, such as blankets, clothing, coolers, bags, etc., that are intended to save seats will be collected and held for return to the Fairgoer.
- Wheelchair and limited-mobility seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each wheelchair and limited-mobility seat is allowed 2 companion seats. Companions seated in the wheelchair section must remain seated.
- No professional cameras or professional recording devices allowed.
- No umbrellas while the show is underway.