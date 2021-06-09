Foo Fighters Announce 100% Capacity Concert This Month at MSG

We're back to normal.

So many different concerts, festivals, and shows have been announced. While most of them will start in late August or September, some are starting earlier than that. Some concerts have limited capacity and some require proof of vaccination. One of the biggest shows that was just announced is a full capacity concert for June 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Now, any full capacity concert at Madison Square Garden this month is a big deal. But it's an even bigger deal when it's the Foo Fighters. YEP. The Foo Fighters are set to play a concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, June 20, 2021, with the stadium at full capacity. This is the first full-capacity concert at MSG since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which is over 400 days ago according to NPR.

If you wanna see the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden this month, you will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, which means two days after the final dose, according to Gothamist. Since today is Tuesday, June 8, 2021, if you didn't get your COVID vaccine yet you will be unable to go to the concert. The last day you could receive your final dose of the vaccine to attend the show is Sunday, June 6, 2021.

If you're fully vaccinated and ready to get to a concert already, tickets will go on sale on this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The Foo Fighters are offering a presale for a limited number of people who pre-register.