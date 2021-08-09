We are almost exactly 1 month away from the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The events of that day do not get any easier to deal with and we will never forget but if we can add some happiness and perhaps laughter to a date such as September 11th all the better.

Some of the funniest people in the world are coming together for the “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” charity show. Jon Stewart, former host of "The Daily Show" and Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live will take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday September 12th to raise money for 9/11 charities. They won't be alone.

Also scheduled to appear are:

We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love, - Jon Stewart

According to Syracuse.com , Pete Davidson's father lost his life on 9/11 while serving as a New York City firefighter. Tickets go on sale Friday August 13th at 12 noon at LiveNation.com. You are asked to arrive to the show early and show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and you will need to be fully vaccinated.

According to the Live Nation site, full vaccination means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. Your proof of vaccination must be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination. You can have the actual card, New York State Excelsior Pass or show via your smartphone.

