Opening Day for the Erie County Fair: What You Can Expect

The Erie County Fair returns to Buffalo after nearly two years, and there is so much fun sprinkled in the Hamburg Fairgrounds for the next 11 days.

Here’s what you can expect.





Wednesday, August 11

The opening of the 181st Erie County Fair will be at Gate 1 starting at 11:45 am. On Avenue of Flags Stage, fair favorite, three-time Guiness world record holder John Cassidy returns with his comedy and incredible balloon art at 3:00 pm. Jay and the Americans will be performing at the GUSTO Grandstand at 8:00 pm.

Thursday, August 12

Sawyer Brown will be performing at the GUSTO Grandstand at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $20, and they can be purchased by calling 1-888-223-6000 or online at tickets.com. Heard of Buffalo is 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm at the Carousel Beer Garden.

Friday, August 13th

Ramblin’ Lou Family Band will perform on the Avenue of Flags Stage at 6:00 pm. They are a multi-generational Family Band, performing old time country music in honor of the late Ramblin’ Lou, a Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee.

Saturday, August 14

STYX will perform at the GUSTO Grandstand at 7:00 pm, but the tickets range from $35-$60. You can buy those tickets online at tickets.com or by calling 1-888-223-6000.





Sunday, August 15

Jon Pardi will be on stage at the GUSTO Grandstand starting at 7:00 pm. Those tickets range from $35-$55, and they are still available at tickets.com and by phone at 1-888-223-6000.

Monday, August 16

Shenandoah’s ‘Every Road Tour’ will stop in Buffalo to perform at the GUSTO Grandstand at 8:00 pm. This show is FREE with gate admission to the fair.

Tuesday, August 17

The number one fire eater in the world will be strolling through the fair starting on Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. Fireguy currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most torches extinguished by fire-eating in 60 seconds. Also starting at 9:00 pm on August 17 and performing daily until August 22, Tommy Vee, the hypnotist extraordinaire, is performing on the Avenue of Flags Stage.

Wednesday, August 18

The Buffalo Banjo Band will perform throughout your mid day 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at the Avenue of Flags Stage. Later that evening at the GUSTO Grandstand, For King & Country will perform at 8:00 pm, and those tickets range from $35-$50, which can still be purchased online at tickets.com.

Thursday, August 19

1980 Something will be at the Carousel Beer Garden 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm. Dave Ruch & Friends begin their performance at the same time on Slade Park Stage.

Friday, August 20

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be at the GUSTO Grandstand starting at 8:00 pm.

Saturday, August 21

Saturday features an Ultimate Night of Destruction, and if you are looking for a thrilling night, tickets are $22; however, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

Sunday, August 22

Downbeat Percussion, the official “Stampede” Drumline for the Buffalo Bills, will be strolling around the fair throughout the afternoon. The last stunt circus performance is at 5:30 pm at Circusland. Then, there will be the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Evening Show at 6:00 pm at the GUSTO Grandstand.



Recurring Daily At The Fair

A chainsaw carver will be outside the showplace 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. Safari Sam will be a strolling act as he rides Oscar the Awesome Ostrich around the fairgrounds. Oscar loves taking pictures with fairgoers and enjoys snacks, so keep your fair food covered around him. Swifty Swine Racing Pigs will be at the start gate in Circusland at 1:00 pm every day of the fair, with other show times listed here. Longtime fair performer Gary the Silent Clown will be at the Evans Bank Family Entertainment Complex at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Scott’s Crazy Magic Show will be at the Avenue of Flags Stage at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, The Erie County Health Department will also present until 10:00 pm every day of the fair to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who would like them. Skylighter fireworks will close out every night of the fair with the show starting at 9:30 pm.





You will need to get your tickets before arriving to the fair, and you can get those tickets, as well as see the full list of scheduled events, online at www.ecfair.org/.

