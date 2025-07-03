Tom Hanks Set to Receive Prestigious Thayer Award This Fall at West Point

Anyone who's anyone has heard of West Point, New York. Even if you've never visited, you know of it for one specific reason, and it is that West Point is home to the United States Military Academy. The Hudson Valley itself is also a famous area in it's own right as numerous different celebrities, whether they be actors, musicians, athletes or whoever, have ventured to the region to partake in everything it has to offer, with many even establishing homes here.

Later this coming Fall the worlds of West Point and Hollywood will come together in a way, as one of Hollywood's most legendary names is set receive a prestigious award from the nations honored military academy.

Tom Hanks to Receive West Point Honor

The Hollywood legend set come to West Point is none other than Tom Hanks, and the award he's to receive is the Sylvanus Thayer Award.

Hanks throughout his incredible career has captivated audiences around the world with his performances in classic movies like 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan' and even lending his voice to iconic characters like Sheriff Woody of the beloved Toy Story franchise.

While Hanks work in starring roles of Hollywood blockbusters is already incredible in of itself, part of what's made his career so legendary and iconic is the work he's done behind the camera as a writer, director and producer. Some of his greatest examples of that work being on the HBO war drama mini-series 'Band of Brothers' and 'The Pacific'.

In the time that he does have away from the camera's, sets and scripts of his various endeavors in film and television, Hanks also dedicates a great deal of time to his philanthropic efforts. In his career Hanks has done work for a wide range of charities and causes, such as the American Foundation for AIDS Research, the Children's Health Fund, the Cancer Research Institute, and of course supporting veterans and the military among others.

The Sylvanus Thayer Award

For those that don't know the Sylvanus Thayer Award according to the West Point Association of Graduates is an award...

given to a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments, and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The award has been presented to these exemplary individual citizens since 1958. In order to be nominated, a number of factors are taken into consideration. First and foremost, it's members of the association be they classes, societies or individual regular members who can nominate someone for the award.

The nominated must exemplify these following qualifications

The nominee’s stature and reputation will draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”

National public service is prominent in the career of the nominee.

The nomination should acknowledge a lifetime of service. Because the recipient will be forever associated with West Point and its ideals, selecting a receipting whose professional life story is nearly complete.

The nominee should have respect and national stature (i.e., national name recognition and wide based respect among the general population). Ideally, they will be recognized by the Corps as a “great American.”

The Board of Directors then gives the final approval for who it is that will receive the award.

In response to his honor of receiving the award, Hanks stated...

To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding. West Point’s legacy of leadership, character, and service to the nation is a powerful example for all Americans. To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful

The award ceremony will be held on September 25, 2025, during ceremonies hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

