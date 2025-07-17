Dangerous West Nile Virus Detected for First Time This Season in Rockland County

We've seen more about in recent years but for the first time this season, the dangerous and deadly West Nile Virus has been detected in Rockland County. Now with that said, despite the virus being detected, it should be noted that there have been no reported cases of people contracting it so far this season.

West Nile Virus and the Pests of the Sky

Of course when we say "pets of the sky", we're talking about the forever annoying flying insect that we all know as mosquitoes. As great as the Summer is, these annoying bugs like and even thrive with the seasons temperatures, and humidity, combine that with frequent Summer showers and storms, it all creates a moist environment that allows these jerks with wings to continually reproduce.

The reason mosquitoes are at the top of mind right now is because of a group of mosquitoes that were tested in Rockland County, and this group tested positive for West Nile Virus. The news of these little buggers testing positive was just recently confirmed by the Rockland County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health.

In the official press release, it states that this group of mosquitoes was collected as part of the County’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts. The infected mosquitoes (Culex pipiens-restuans) were collected from a surveillance trap in the Town of Orangetown during the week of June 30th and the sample was submitted for testing on July 7th. At this point in time, 183 mosquito pools have been submitted for testing just this year.

West Nile Virus Symptoms

It should be noted once again, that at this time, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported yet this season. According to Dr. Mary Leahy, of the Rockland County Commissioner of Health, "This time of year, we see more mosquito activity, which increases the risk of West Nile Virus".

The majority of mosquitoes do NOT carry West Nile Virus either, but a bite from an effected mosquito can lead to serious illness. The potential for serious illness also increases with people age 50 and older, or with those who have previously compromised or weak immune systems.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus if one were to contract it include...

milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches

nausea

occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands

neurological disease (e.g., encephalitis or meningitis) in severe cases

Anyone who finds themselves suffering from these symptoms should see their doctor as soon as possible.

How to Combat Mosquitoes and West Nile Virus

There are a number of steps that people can take to combat, prevent, or mitigate the spread of mosquitoes and their potential to carry the West Nile Virus.

One of those steps would be to eliminate standing or stagnant water. Mosquitoes enjoy warm, moist environment, but they especially enjoy stagnant water because that is where they reproduce. Removing outside items that can collect water can be a useful tactic, as well as covering water storage containers tightly, treating or draining pools or hot tubs that are not in use, among other things.

There are also tactics you can use to protect yourself, and they are all tactics we are familiar with. Those tactics would include...

Cover your skin

Use mosquito repellent

Cover baby carriers

Stay indoors

Close doors and ensure windows and doors are screened

You may also refer to the press release linked further above for more detailed instructions on stopping mosquitoes and protecting ones self from them. In addition, the Rockland County Health Department can be contacted at 845-364-3173 for more information. More information can also be obtained by visiting the Mosquito Control webpage, or the New York State Health Department’s West Nile Virus webpage.

