Many have wanted to see a Wegmans in the Hudson Valley. well, come August 5, you'll have your wish. The supermarket chain announced Wednesday that their long-awaited store in Harrison in Westchester County is set to open. Of course, this was supposed to have happened in June, but there is a pandemic that we're dealing with.

The new Wegmans will be located at 106 Corporate Park Drive, right off I-287.

LoHud says the new store's hours will be 6 A.M until Midnight. There will be the usual cheese shop, deli, pizza, coffee, and sushi that you can find at other Wegmans.

Of course, they'll have plenty of reminders everywhere over social distancing, plus employees will be required to the cash register and counter areas heavily sanitized.

This could be a job opportunity for some, as the Rochester, NY based chain earned the title of America's best corporate reputation, according to a poll conducted by Axios and Harris in March 2019. Wegmans continues to expand, with over 100 locations across the northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Their first New York City location opened in the Brooklyn Navy Yards in October 2019.

