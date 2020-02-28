WEEKEND WEATHER: Windy and Cold in the Hudson Valley

While we haven't had much snow this season, winter still has its way of showing its teeth. And in this case, it's wind. Friday's windy and cold weather will last through most of this weekend, before becoming milder by next week.

Saturday will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with a highs in the 30s. It will still be quite windy as well, making the wind chills feel like it's in the 20s. Lows will reach around 20. Sunday will be in the mid 30s, under partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will continue the cold weather, with lows in the lower 20s.

Monday will see a warm up, with showers and highs in the 50s. And according to the forecasts, the mild weather may stick around for the majority of the next week.

Have a great weekend!

