WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm Weather Will Continue

The warm weather is expected to continue across the Hudson Valley as we head into the weekend. Temperatures should remain in the 80s during the day, though the chance for rain and some thunderstorms will increase as the weekend progresses. That should start a bit of a cool-off for daily highs as we enter next week, according to meteorologists. Looks like the cold is finally behind us for another season.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze. Hudson Valley Weather says that the humidity levels should remain fairly low, so it won't feel too oppressive if you're outside. Lows Friday night will be around 60. Saturday will see increasing clouds in the afternoon, with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs will be in the 80s again and lows in the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday will again bring the chance for showers and scattered afternoon thunderstorms, as highs will be in the 80s. Lows Sunday night will fall into the mid to upper 50s, as the rain will start clearing out. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be absolutely beautiful as highs will be in the low 70s, with mostly sunny skies.

The threat of rain and afternoon thunderstorms will establish a daily pattern as we get into the warmer and more humid months ahead. How's the weather outlook for summer you ask? Hot and stormy. AccuWeather's latest forecast is calling for "intense heat" with "several rounds of stronger storms." Their summer outlook is predicting the heat to really build by late summer after rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms. The severe weather is expected to persist through June and July, before the above average temperatures take over.

As we know, these forecasts often differ and even contradict. Sometimes we can't even get the forecast right for tomorrow, let alone months from now. In fact, AccuWeather said we'd see frequent snow through late March and early April, but that wasn't the case in spit of the brutal February the area endured. The Weather Channel is saying the northeast should be spared the oppressive heat this summer, and should expect near normal temperatures. Of course there's also the National Weather Service's long-range forecast, which says the area could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall.