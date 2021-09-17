WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm and Pleasant Weather Ahead

The unsettled weather that has been looming over the region the past couple of days will clear out just in time for the weekend ahead. The Hudson Valley should expect nicer weather by Saturday and Sunday, though there could be some scattered showers across the area Friday. A tropical disturbance off the Atlantic coast is expected to move away from the Northeast, showing no sign of landfall. It will, however, bring the chance for some precipitation and rough seas Friday, before moving away from the coast.

**** The disturbance has since been upgraded to Tropical Storm Odette, though it still poses no threat of landfall to the American mainland. ****

Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s, with some scattered showers possible on and off today. Lows will be in the mid 60s overnight, under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will bring a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 during the day. Overnight Saturday will see lows fall to the lower 60s, with a mixture of clear and cloudy skies.

Sunday will warm and pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Lows overnight will fall to around 60. The next chance for rain after that will probably not come until around the middle of next week. Highs next week should remain in the 70s for the majority of the day ahead, with a slight cool off by late week, as we enter the first official days of fall

Now, if warm stormy weather is your thing, then we could be seeing more of it here in the coming weeks. Above average temperatures and the chance for storms could linger as we enter the first weeks of fall. AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lasting well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...