Weekend Weather: Ready For Another Heatwave?

Friday afternoon will see seasonable temperatures, with highs in the 80s. But it won'e last. Forecasters say another heatwave is on the horizon, and it should be here by late weekend.

Saturday will see highs climbing into the lower to mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be muggy, with lows in the 60s. There is a slight chance for a passing afternoon thunderstorm or two.

Sunday is when it gets really hot. Highs will be around 90. and lows near 70. Monday will be even hotter, with highs in the lower 90s.

Stay cool. Stay hydrated. Have a great weekend!

