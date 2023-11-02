As we enter the month of November, temperatures begin to drop further and further each night. Thursday morning saw lows in the 20s across many parts of the Hudson Valley and New York state, bringing many areas its first hard freeze of the season.

Friday's high should approach 50 degrees, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, says forecasters. But as the temperatures slightly warm up as we get into the weekend, will the area see yet another wet weekend ahead?

The last weekend of October saw the first dry Saturday in almost two months, as record high temperatures were recorded in Poughkeepsie and other locations. However, Sunday brought a significant cooldown, with highs in the 50s and showers on and off throughout the day.

Weekend Weather

According to Extreme Weather, the normal high temperature for early November in Poughkeepsie is in the mid 50s, with lows in the mid 30s. The record high for November 4 was 75 F, set in 2015. The record low was 15 degrees set in 1951.

The Weather Channel says that Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will fall into the lower 40s, as clouds stick around overnight. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but we could get some Sun as the afternoon goes on.

Highs Sunday will be around 60 F.

So, this could finally break the long streak for weekend rainfall in the Hudson Valley and many areas across New York. TWC says that the chance for rain will return by Tuesday of next week, as highs will climb to the 60s before cooling off as the week goes on.

Remember to put your clocks back at 2 AM Sunday.