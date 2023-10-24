As we enter the final weekend of October, things look to be warming up across New York. Not only does it appear that the rain that has drenched the area for seven consecutive Saturday will finally stay away, but near record high temperatures are forecasted.

If you're out Saturday celebrating Halloween, it may feel more like late summer rather than the end of October.

Normal and Record Highs For Late October

According to Extreme Weather, the normal high temperature for October 27 in Poughkeepsie is 58.9 degrees. The record for this date was 83 F, set back in 1963. Could we come close to breaking the record Saturday?

Near Record High Temps For Most of New York State?

The Weather Channel is predicting that highs should climb into the 70s across the Hudson Valley by midweek. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the week, with little to no chance for rain.

See Also: NOAA's Extended Forecast For the Remainder of Autumn

Saturday will be the best day of the week for weather, as highs will climb to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. NBC says that there will even be a touch of "summer-like humidity" as well.

alexcoolok alexcoolok loading...

The chance of rain will only creep back by Sunday, as highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s with showers at times through the day.

The chance for rain will linger into early next week, as highs will stay in the 50s. Temperatures should remain around normal as we begin the month of November, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s to upper 30s by night, according to TWC.