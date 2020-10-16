WEEKEND WEATHER: Cooler Weather Returns To the Hudson Valley

Thursday brought beautiful weather to the Hudson Valley as highs approached the mid 70s, making it feel more like spring. That changes Friday, as rain and cooler weather returns to the region. The showers will be off and on in the morning, and will become more a steady, soaking rain by the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 50s. Lows Friday will be colder, as temps fall into the upper 30s, with a chance for evening showers.

Saturday will stay cool and breezy, with highs in the upper 50s. It will be cloudy in the morning, but there will be some rays of sun by the later in the afternoon. Lows Saturday night will dip into the 40s, under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will see a warm up, with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. Lows Sunday night will stay in the mid 40s, with increasing clouds again. Monday should actually be mild, with highs in the mid 60s and a mixture of sun and clouds. This time last Monday, the Hudson Valley was seeing heavy rain, as the remnants of a hurricane passed just to our south. .

The good news is that the rain over the past two weeks has brought precipitation levels back to around normal for the Hudson Valley. Previously, the area was near drought levels, as the summer saw below average rainfall. And while that's good news for this area, parts of northern and western New York state remain at near drought levels however.

So, want to take a crack at what the Hudson Valley can expect this winter? An extended forecast model, that was released this week, are calling for a warmer than average winter across the Hudson Valley, and most of the country.