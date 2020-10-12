WEATHER: Rain Begins and Ends the Upcoming Week

The week will start off with the remnants of Hurricane Delta bringing on and off rainfall across the area. This will set the pattern, as rain could be beginning and ending the week here in the Hudson Valley. Temperatures should be mostly seasonable, though the are a few warmer days on the way.

Monday will start off wet, as what's left of Delta moves through the northeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing No'reaster-like conditions in the form of heavy rain and occasional gusty winds. Hudson Valley Weather says we could see at least an inch of rain by late Monday. Highs will stay in the lower 50s through the day. Monday night will see temps stay in the upper 40s, to around 50 as the rain will continue off and on.

Tuesday will start out with a chance a showers, but then should be staying mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s later in the day. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 60s, with partly sunny skies and a light breeze.

Thursday will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorms in the afternoon, as highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. Thursday night will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms, as lows will stay in the 50s. Friday brings the chance for more rain, as highs will stay in the 50s, with showers lingering around through late in the day. Lows Friday night will fall to about 40, with rain and wind.