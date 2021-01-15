WEEKEND WEATHER: Cloudy With Rain and Snow On the Way

This week's weather has been pretty seasonable temperature-wise, though we haven't seen much of the sun here in the Hudson Valley. If you're hoping for bright, sunny weather as we head into the weekend, then this might not be the forecast for you. The chance for rain and even snow returns to the Hudson Valley the next few days, though forecasters are saying the temps should actually remain a little above normal until next week.

Friday will see areas of dense fog in the morning, with highs in the 40s. The chance for drizzle and light rain should stick around for most of the day, as clouds will hang over the region. Friday night will see more cloudy skies, with off and on rain showers and lows in the mid 30s. Some areas of the Catskills and higher elevations could see some some snow through the night.

Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with morning rain showers sticking around, and highs in the mid 40s. Saturday overnight will turn a bit colder with lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will become a bit breezy, with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday night will once again drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will set the tone for the next week, as temperatures are expected to cool off a bit with clouds and breezy conditions persisting, according to forecasters.

The weather has remained fairly calm over the Hudson Valley but things could change as we head towards the end of the month. A split in the Polar Vortex could bring frigid Arctic-like weather and the chance for snow in the coming weeks to the Hudson Valley. It is still too early to tell, but some forecasters are saying the current pattern could drastically change pretty soon.