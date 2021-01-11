WEATHER: Cold Start, Milder Towards End of Week

This past weekend was calm yet cold, as highs mainly stayed in the 30s, while lows overnight dipped to around 20. This will be the case for a few more days as we enter the week, before a warm-up will take affect towards the weekend.

Highs Monday will stay in the 30s, with a slight chance for rain or a snow shower in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy until overnight, with lows falling in to the mid 20s. Highs Tuesday will approach 40, with mostly sunny skies across the area. Lows Tuesday night will be cold, with temperatures falling to the low 20s.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Lows will once again fall in to the low 20s. Thursday will bring in much milder temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s, to near 50 across the Hudson Valley. Clouds will return overnight, as lows are expected to fall to around 30.

Highs Friday will be slightly cooler, with temps in the low 40s and the chance for showers in the afternoon. The threat of showers and snow showers will persist into the night as lows will fall to the low to mid 30s.

The week ahead looks fairly calm and quiet, though, some long-range forecasts are saying things could change as we head towards the end of the month. A split in the Polar Vortex could bring frigid Arctic-like weather and the chance for snow in the coming weeks to the Hudson Valley. It is still too early to tell, but some forecasters are saying the current pattern could drastically change pretty soon.