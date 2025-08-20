Rockland County Woman Facing Charges for Stolen Credit Card Spending Spree

One of the earliest lessons everyone is taught as a child is to not take things that don't belong to you. Usually with kids that applies to small things like toys, and sometimes to learn a lesson, kids need to be put in timeout.

When you're an adult and you need to learn the lesson of not taking things that don't belong to you, the punishment is usually more severe, and that is a lesson one Spring Valley woman is in the process of learning the hard way.

Stolen Credit Card Spending Spree

The incident in question took place last week on Monday August 11, 2025. It was at approximately 8:21pm, when New York State Police responded to the Sloatsburg Service Area in the village of Sloatsburg for a report of a larceny complaint.

State Police conducted a preliminary investigation once on the scene and determined that an employee of the service area used a credit card that was left behind by another patron, and proceeded to use it making a number of purchases from several businesses located in Spring Valley, NY.

State Police identified the service area employee as 28-year old, Raufoliana O. Louis Jean, of Spring Valley. In total, Louis Jean spent a total of $1,636.18 on the fraudulently purchased merchandise.

Spending Spree Arrest

New York State Police would place Louis Jean under arrest, and took her into police custody. Louis Jean was officially charged with two counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, and one count of Identity Theft in the 2nd Degree.

Louis Jean was transported to SP Tarrytown for processing and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Sloatsburg Village Court on August 27, 2025.

The penalty for both Grand Larceny and Identity Theft in the state of New York can range from multiple years of prison time, to expensive fines, and potentially both. One thing that can influence the verdict in a case like this, is that first time offenders are considered to be less likely to serve time behind bars.

