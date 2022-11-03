Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating.

While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23. That whole combination was not picked by any players in the country, but three New Jersey players matched all five white balls which is worth $1 million. One of those players also had a Power Play which boosts the prize to $2 million.

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Powerball Winner

There was only one winning Powerball ticket sold in New York State, and that game was played at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh. The store is located in a strip mall next to Big Lots and Family Dollar. If the name of the store sounds a bit familiar it's because the Smokes 4 Less location across the river in Fishkill recently went viral after a string of huge lottery winners.

Google Google loading...

The Jackpot Climbs

Because there was no Powerball jackpot given out on Wednesday, the money will roll over to the next drawing on Saturday, November 5. It's estimated that the jackpot will climb to $1.5 billion by the time the numbers are drawn. If that prize is won, the ticket holder will have the option to take a one-lump sum worth $745.9 million.

Unfortunately, if you win the jackpot and live in New York you'll see less money than if you were a winner from any other state in the country.

