Snow moved across parts of southeastern New York state earlier this week, leaving more Arctic air behind. The quick cold front dropped anywhere from some slushy accumulations to 3 to 6 inches in some higher elevations Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This was not a major winter storm. Most areas in Putnam and Westchester counties only received rain, with snow stating to the north and west.

Meteorologists say that more snow is on the way Saturday night, though amounts across most of the Hudson Valley area shouldn't be that much.

More Snow Expected for New York's Hudson Valley Area

The Weather Channel reports that Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night calls for snow developing after midnight, with about an inch or two of accumulation expected. Sunday will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with daytime highs only in the 20s.

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.

However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.