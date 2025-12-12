More Snow Expected for New York’s Hudson Valley Area
Snow moved across parts of southeastern New York state earlier this week, leaving more Arctic air behind. The quick cold front dropped anywhere from some slushy accumulations to 3 to 6 inches in some higher elevations Wednesday afternoon and evening.
This was not a major winter storm. Most areas in Putnam and Westchester counties only received rain, with snow stating to the north and west.
Meteorologists say that more snow is on the way Saturday night, though amounts across most of the Hudson Valley area shouldn't be that much.
The Weather Channel reports that Saturday will bring cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night calls for snow developing after midnight, with about an inch or two of accumulation expected. Sunday will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with daytime highs only in the 20s.
AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State
AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".
What is La Niña?
A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.
AccuWeather forecasters use weather phenomena like La Niña or El Niño to make their long-range predictions, which influence weather patterns for months to come.
However, meteorologists say that a La Niña "may not officially develop this winter, but there could be times during the season when the weather
The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. As for the Northeast, experts say that precipitation could be more in the form of rain, if it stays warm enough this winter.