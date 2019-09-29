Sunday will stay mild and breezy as sunny skies will prevail across the area. it won't stay that way for the entire week though.

Temperatures should stay in the lower 70s for the rest of Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with party cloudy skies. Monday will start the week off nice, with temps staying in the low 70s with continued sunny skies. Monday night will see clouds rolling in, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will start the month of October off warm and humid, with highs near 80. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will see a chance for afternoon thunderstorms return, with highs in the lower 80s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the upper 40s as cooler weather moves back in.

The chance for rain will stick around into Thursday and Friday, though it will much cooler. Highs will only be in the 60s as skies will remain cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s.

Have a great week!

