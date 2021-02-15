WEATHER: Snow And Ice On The Way

As we enter the middle of February, the current cycle of wintery weather is expected to continue though most of the week. Monday will bring the chance for snow, mixing with and changing over to sleet and ice towards the end of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 7 P.M. Monday through mid day Tuesday, as icy conditions could make travel within the area very hazardous.

Highs Monday will reach the upper 20s, and lows only getting a few degrees colder overnight. Hudson Valley Weather is predicting anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of ice accumulating overnight. The freezing precipitation will last through the middle of the day Tuesday before moving out of the area. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s. Lows will be very cold, as temperatures are expected to fall to around 10. Wednesday will be cold, but will provide some calmer weather, finally as highs will stay in the 20s, under partly sunny skies.

Then, more snow moves in by Thursday. How much? Hudson Valley Weather has not provided any predicted totals as of yet, though The Weather Channel says the area could see anywhere from 6 inches to near a foot of snow Thursday and Thursday night. Highs and lows will stay in the 20s. However, some of the TWC's initial snowfall predictions for Monday and Tuesday's storm were over half a foot, though those totals dropped once the storm took a more northerly path, so Thursday projections are still preliminary.

Friday will bring a return to some sun, with highs in the 30s, and lows in the low 20s.