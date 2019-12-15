WEATHER: Snow and Bitter Cold On The Way

The milder temperatures won't last for long as a another storm system moves into the area early this week. The chance for snow will return to the Hudson Valley as well as the coldest temperatures this season.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Clouds will increase later in the day with freezing rain and snow moving in overnight. The snow will start from the southern part of the area and move north after midnight. Hudson Valley Weather says anywhere from 2 to 5 inches is possible.

Driving conditions could be hazardous Tuesday morning as the snow will mix and change over to freezing rain. Highs will be in the 30s. the storm will move out of the area Tuesday evening, as lows drop into the 20s.

The, it's going to get really cold. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the single digits. Highs Thursday will only reach the low 20s. Lows will fall back down to around 10 degrees.

Highs Friday will be in the 30s.

Bundle up and have a great week!

