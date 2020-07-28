WEATHER: Seasonably Warm, Though Not Quite as Humid

The Hudson Valley started off the week with some of the hottest weather so far this summer. Will it stay that way, and how for how long? Highs Tuesday will be around 90, with scattered showers and thunderstorms i nth afternoon. Lows will be in the 60.

Then, the humidity will drop a bit. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Thursday looks much the same, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will once again b in the low to mid 60s.

Highs Friday will be in the 80s, with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Saturday will climb back into the upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies and higher humidty.

Have a great week!

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: