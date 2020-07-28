WEATHER: Seasonably Warm, Though Not Quite as Humid
The Hudson Valley started off the week with some of the hottest weather so far this summer. Will it stay that way, and how for how long? Highs Tuesday will be around 90, with scattered showers and thunderstorms i nth afternoon. Lows will be in the 60.
Then, the humidity will drop a bit. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Thursday looks much the same, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will once again b in the low to mid 60s.
Highs Friday will be in the 80s, with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Saturday will climb back into the upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies and higher humidty.
Have a great week!
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.