WEATHER: Seasonably Warm, Chance For Thunderstorms By Mid Week

If you're planning your week, you might want to take note what the weather's going to be like. Will Sunday's beautiful weather last for long? Monday will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s.Highs Tuesday will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Things will stat to warm up again by the middle of the week. Wednesday will bring the next chance for rain and higher humidity, with highs in the 80s. Lows will stay in the upper 60s with a chance for thunderstorms overnight. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s, with off and on rain showers. Lows will be in the 60s as skies start to clear out.

Highs Friday will be in the low 80s, with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great week!

