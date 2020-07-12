WEATHER: Seasonably Warm, Chance for Rain Later This Week

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, as highs will range in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s. The chance for rain will stick around Tuesday, as highs will climb into the 80s lows will once again be in the 60s.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s, with partly skies. Lows will stay in he 60s.

Friday will see another chance for rain, as highs will be in the 80s. Lows will once again in the 60s.

Have a great week!

