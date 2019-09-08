WEATHER: Nice Start, Warmer With a Chance of Thunderstorms Later

Sunday's beautiful weather should hang around for a few days, though more summer-like conditions are expected mid to late week in the Hudson Valley.

Monday will be pleasant, with highs in the 70s and lows around 50. Tuesday will be mostly the same, though more humidity returns later in the day. lows will stay in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a return to summer, with much warmer weather and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will bring a return for nicer weather though, with highs in the low 70s.

Have a great week!

