WEATHER: Hot and Humid Weather to Continue

Sunday's hot and humid weather will become the theme this week, as we enter the first full week of summer. Highs Sunday night will only go fo down to the upper 60s, as the muggy conditions will persist.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday brings the greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The chance for storms will stick around during the evening, with lows only around 70.

More of the same will be on the way. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Highs Friday will climb to the mid to upper 80s, with a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

