WEATHER: Heat Continues, Cooler Towards the End of the Week

The Hudson Valley is in the middle of a heatwave, and it looks like the hot and muggy weather will stick around for a few more days. According to Hudson Valley Weather, Poughkeepsie broke an all-time record high Saturday, with a high of 92 degrees, and tied a record Sunday with a high of 92. Humidity will build across the area Monday, leading the NWS to issue a Heat Advisory for Noon to 6 PM Monday afternoon.

Highs Monday will reach the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid 90s. A scattered afternoon thunderstorm isn't out of the question, according to forecasters. Lows Monday night will only fall to around 70, as the air will feel quite humid and uncomfortable overnight.. Tuesday brings an increased chance for thunderstorms, according to the Weather Channel, as highs will climb to the upper 80s. Lows will fall to around 70 once again Tuesday night.

The chance for afternoon storms continues Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night will see cooler, dryer air return to the Hudson Valley, as lows will fall to around 60. highs Thursday will be in the 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Another chance for rain is back Friday, though much cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 60s, with a chance for showers. There will be slight chance for rain again Saturday morning, as highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Hurricane season has also officially started, and that's got some wondering if we'll see another record-setting year like 2020? AccuWeather has released their long-range forecast, and while the numbers aren't quite as shattering as last year, 2021 is still expected to be quite an active year again for hurricanes in the Atlantic. Meteorologists are predicting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes. with three to five of those expected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater). If these numbers are correct, then expect another above average season. NBC NY even furthers the predictions, by saying there is a 45% chance the East Coast will see a direct strike from the hurricane this season.