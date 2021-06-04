WEEKEND WEATHER: Heatwave! Hot and Humid Weather Arrives

The sudden cold snap that chilled the Hudson Valley Memorial Day weekend will be a thing of the distant past over the next couple of days. Ready for summer? Temperatures will steadily build across the area, as hot and humid weather arrives following the latest warm front. Forecasters are saying that a heatwave, with 90+ degree days, could be here by next week.

Friday will start off humid and rainy, with highs reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, though most storms are not expected to be severe. Lows will fall to around 60 overnight Friday night. Saturday will bring the hot humid weather, as highs will climb to the upper 80s (the Weather Channel is saying 90). Lows will stay in the mid 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday could see temps passing 90 degrees, as skies will be mostly sunny. The heat index is expected to reach the low to mid 90s, as the summer-like muggy air will build across the Hudson Valley. This will set the tone as we head into next week, as highs are expected to reach 90 through at least Tuesday, according to Hudson Valley Weather. The next chance for precipitation will be by late Tuesday, according to TWC, as afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Ready for a "sizzling" hot summer? The National Weather Service's long-range forecast says the Northeast could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall the next several months ahead. AccuWeather also predicts hotter than average temperatures and many storms this summer. Severe weather could be a possibility, especially early this summer during June and July.

Hurricane season has also officially started, and that's got some wondering if we'll see another record-setting year like 2020? AccuWeather has released their long-range forecast, and while the numbers aren't quite as shattering as last year, 2021 is still expected to be quite an active year again for hurricanes in the Atlantic. Meteorologists are predicting 16 to 20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes. with three to five of those expected to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater). If these numbers are correct, then expect another above average season. NBC NY even furthers the predictions, by saying there is a 45% chance the East Coast will see a direct strike from the hurricane this season.