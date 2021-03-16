WEATHER: Colder Weather To Stick Around For a Bit Longer

After the previous week of above average temperatures, the Hudson Valley will see more March-like weather for the majority of the week ahead. Temperatures will rebound slightly by mid week giving the area a brief break, though colder weather will return as we approach the end of the week. There is even a chance for snow by Thursday night, according to forecasts.

Highs Tuesday will stay in the upper 30s, with increasing clouds as the dat progresses. Temperatures overnight will stay around 30, under partly cloudy skies. One factor that will work in our favor is that the strong winds have finally died down, giving us a bit of a break when it comes to frigid wind chills. Wednesday will be the week's best day, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 50.

The chance for precipitation returns by Thursday, as highs will stay in the 40s and scattered showers. There is a chance for the rain changing over to snow overnight, with lows in lower 30s. As of now, Hudson Valley Weather hasn't issued any preliminary estimates for snowfall amounts.

Temperatures will remain cold Friday, with highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny skies. Lows will be very cold by Friday night, with lows in the lower 20s. We should expect a warm up by the weekend however, as highs will bounce back into the 50s by Saturday.

It goes without saying, Hudson Valley residents probably won't be too thrilled with the threat of snow back in the forecast after the gorgeous weather we saw late this week. But could this be the pattern for the remainder of the month? The Hudson Valley's extended spring weather forecast says it could take a while to really warm up. AccuWeather is calling for below average temperatures in the Northeast to stick around through late March and into at least early April.

