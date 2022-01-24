WEATHER: Chance for More Snow On the Way

Some Hudson Valley forecasts are calling for a chance of snow to begin and end the week. The better chance for more significant snow will come late Friday and into the weekend. How much will depend on the path of the potential storm. Also, the area could experience its coldest temperatures of the season by midweek. Bundle up!

Highs Monday will be in the upper 20s, with mostly cloudy skies through the day. There is a chance for snow overnight, with the potential for a dusting to 2 inches depending on location, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Highs Tuesday will reach the 30s, with clearing skies by afternoon. The next cold-snap arrives by late Tuesday, with overnight lows plunging back down into the single digits.

Highs Wednesday will only reach the mid 10s during the day, with mostly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night could fall below zero, with wind chills well below -10. Thursday will once again stay in the 10s both during the day and by night, with partly cloudy skies. The next chance for snow comes by Friday, with highs in 30s. Snow showers could linger into Saturday morning, with anywhere from 2 to 5 inches possible, according to The Weather Channel. Of course, it's still too far out to accurately forecast, and the scenario could play out like this past weekend where the storm totally missed the region.

TWC's extended forecast appears to call for around normal temperatures into the first week of February, with a chance for precipitation by the middle of next week.

