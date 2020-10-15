Wearing Candidate On Hat To Vote is Illegal in the Hudson Valley

If you're excited to vote for your favorite candidate, you might want to rethink your wardrobe before heading to the polls next month.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are certain rules and codes of conduct that must be followed when voting. A 722-page document from the New York State Board of Elections details every law that must be followed by voters and those in charge of monitoring polling places.

The rules include a moratorium on taking selfies inside the voting booth and a reminder that it is against the law to consume alcoholic beverages inside polling places. § 8–104 of the State of New York Election Law also makes it clear that political statements must be kept out of the voting booth.

While the polls are open no person shall do any electioneering within the polling place, or in any public street, within a one hundred foot radial measured from the entrances designated by the inspectors of election, to such polling place or within such distance in any place in a public manner; and no political banner, button, poster or placard shall be allowed in or upon the polling place or within such one hundred foot radial.

The law means that any political messages on shirts, hats or even facemasks are forbidden from being worn while casting your ballot. Anyone wearing a shirt or hat that advertise Trump or Biden will be turned away from the polls. And while it's a grey area, slogans such as "Make America Great Again" have been deemed political in the past and could cost you the ability to cast your vote.

The spirit of the law is to allow everyone to show up to vote without feeling intimidated or being confronted by someone who disagrees with your political point of view. So if you're heading to the polls in person next month, make sure you choose your wardrobe wisely.