Officials are warning a "We Can't Breathe Protest" will likely lead to traffic delays in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The "We Can't Breathe Protest" is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Harriet Tubman Park on Market Street in Poughkeepsie. The protest will go across the Mid-Hudson Bridge, according to a photo on Facebook about the event.

As of this writing, over 720 say they are attending and over 1,500 are interested in attending. Organizers say this will be a peaceful protest and people who want to start riots or violence are not welcome.

The following is written in the "details" section of the Facebook event:

ENOUGH is ENOUGH . We are calling on the COMMUNITY as a whole to join STOP THE VIOLENCE MOVEMENT, this coming Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 4pm at HARRIET TUBMAN Park. WE SIMPLY ARE PROTESTING The fact that we keep dying just for being black. We are asking the COMMUNITY to invite as many people as you can to protest the recent killings of our brother GEORGE FLOYD.. OUR SISTER Breonna Taylor and our brother AHMAUD ARBERY . MASK WILL be provided . WE CANT BREATHE . WE CANT JOG and we cant sit in our own home and to make matters worse the commander and chief HAS SAID " WHEN THE LOOTING STARTS ,, THE SHOOTING STARTS . LETS TELL HIM " NOT ONE MORE!!

Signs near the Mid-Hudson Bridge say to expect delays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The New York State Bridge Authority advises motorists to avoid the Mid-Hudson Bridge and to seek alternate routes between 3 and 8 p.m., on Tuesday. Heavy delays are expected due to a planned peaceful protest in Poughkeepsie. During that time frame, motorists are also advised to avoid the areas near the Church Street Arterial, 44/55 East, Jefferson Street and Market Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, located near the east approach of the bridge.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest on Memorial day. Video of Floyd's arrest shows an officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd says he can't "breathe." Four officers involved in the fatal arrest have already been fired.

Peaceful protests were held this weekend across the Hudson Valley. Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the nonviolent George Floyd demonstrations, but fears it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.