More Mid-Hudson Bridge Work Could Snarl Fall Weekend Traffic

With leaf peepers and visitors heading to the area for apple and pumpkin picking, the latest Mid-Hudson Bridge work could make crossing the river even more of a challenge.

Even though construction of the Hudson River span has been planned for evenings, traffic has been regularly backed up throughout the day on the Route 9 approaches to the bridge, especially when overnight work has been scheduled.

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash girl holding pumpkin beside green bushes during daytime

Mid-Hudson Bridge Work This Weekend

The New York State Bridge Authority says alternating traffic will begin Thursday, October 15 at 10pm lasting until 5am on Friday, before the main morning commute. More work continues overnight on Friday, October 16 from 10pm to 10am and Saturday from 10pm until 10am on Sunday. The Bridge Authority says both sessions may finish earlier if crews complete their work ahead of schedule.

The restrictions will affect the Poughkeepsie approach, stretching from where the pedestrian walkway comes up from Gerald Drive toward the point where the bridge begins crossing the river.

Google Maps Google Maps

Crews will demolish existing deck sections and install new asphalt pavement. The Bridge Authority says this work will help prepare the site for winter, when construction operations will take a break.

The work is part of the larger east approach rehabilitation project, which includes deck reconstruction, repairs and safety improvements intended to extend the crossing’s service life.

For anyone planning a fall outing this weekend, make sure to leave extra time in your schedule when traveling between Poughkeepsie and Highland, as we've seen this overnight construction snowball into nasty backups throughout the day.