Major Work Announced at Two Hudson Valley Bridges This Week

Drivers traveling across the Hudson River could face significant delays this week as the New York State Bridge Authority announces construction projects at two major Hudson Valley crossings.

Motorists will encounter alternating traffic patterns on the two spans beginning Tuesday, September 29.

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Mid-Hudson Bridge Construction Could Cause Overnight Delays

The New York State Bridge Authority has announced several nights of construction on the Poughkeepsie side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge, where crews will be repairing sections of the roadway.

The work will take place on the eastern approach, beginning near the pedestrian walkway entrance at Gerald Drive and extending west to approximately where the bridge begins crossing the Hudson River.

Crews will be filling sections of the concrete deck with grouting material, demolishing existing sections and installing new asphalt pavement.

An alternating traffic pattern will be in effect during the following times:

Tuesday, September 29, from 10pm to Wednesday, September 30, at 5am.

Wednesday, September 30, from 10pm to Thursday, October 1, at 5am, if needed.

Friday, October 2, from 10pm to Saturday, October 3, at 10am or sooner.

Saturday, October 3, from 10pm to Sunday, October 4, at 10am or sooner.

Drivers should be prepared for possible delays, particularly during the weekend work, which could extend into the morning hours.

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Rip Van Winkle Bridge Also Undergoing Repairs Tuesday

Meanwhile, motorists crossing the Rip Van Winkle Bridge between Greene and Columbia counties will also encounter construction on Tuesday.

The Bridge Authority says an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on September 29 from 9am to 3:30pm while maintenance crews tar sections of the bridge's road deck.

The preventive maintenance project is designed to prepare the roadway for winter. The alternating traffic pattern will give workers room to complete the repairs while allowing the freshly treated sections of pavement time to cure.

The start time could be adjusted depending on traffic conditions.

How to Avoid Delays During Hudson Valley Bridge Construction

The Bridge Authority says work at either location could finish early or be rescheduled depending on conditions. Drivers are encouraged to monitor the agency's Facebook and X accounts at @NYSBridge for updates.

Motorists should allow extra travel time, reduce their speed and pay close attention to posted signs while traveling through the construction zones.

The Bridge Authority is also coordinating with emergency management agencies to ensure emergency vehicles can cross both bridges during the projects.

Drivers can check current traffic conditions at 511NY.org or through the 511NY mobile app before heading out.