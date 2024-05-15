Firefighters Rescue New York Man Who Was Rescuing His Dog

A 34-year-old New York man, who was trying to rescue his own dog, needed to be rescued himself, according to officials. Police said the man had jumped into the water to save the canine Sunday evening, who had suddenly become stuck and began to struggle.

Are New York Waters Safe To Swim?

The New York State DOH says that there are over 7,400 public swimming pools and 1,300 public bathing beaches operated in the State

Historical drowning data collected through the New York State Department of Health says that beaches have a "much higher average drowning rate than pools". A number of factors for those findings include: a greater number of people in the water, water clarity, currents, as well as depths and bottom conditions.

However, New York ranked lowest in the entire country for drownings deaths per capita, according to 24/7 Wall Street. Numbers compiled from 2015-2019 say that New York's annual rate was 0.65 drownings per 100,000 people.

Long Island Man Rescuing Dog is Pulled From Water By Firefighters

The Nassau County Police Department said in a press release that a man was walking his service dog in Oyster Bay Sunday evening when it entered the water to swim.

While in the water, the dog had begun to struggle and became stuck under a dock, says the report. Deputies say the man notified his girlfriend, and she was able to use the dog’s GPS collar to locate the canine.

The man then entered the water to help save his dog.

Nassau Police say upon arrival, the dog was already out of the water, though the man was unable to get himself out. The officer on scene used a life preserver to assist the man, who police described as "tired".

The Oyster Bay Fire Department responded and used a rescue line to extract the male from the water. No injuries were reported, and both the man and the dog are okay.

