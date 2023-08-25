Watch Terry Funk Brawl with Jerry Lawler in Poughkeepsie

Were you there when these two WWE legends battled it out over 10 years ago?

Terry Funk was a wrestling legend. He may not be as popular as mainstream stars like The Rock, John Cena or Hulk Hogan but he's respected greatly in the world of professional wrestling. Funk and his brother were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Funk had a very interesting wrestling career. Funk started out as a traditional wrestler but later became a hardcore wrestling icon. He wrestled in some gruesome matches that included chairs, barbed wire, baseball bats and even explosives. Funk has some epic hardcore matches with Mick Foley.

It was reported yesterday that Terry Funk sadly passed away at the age of 79.

It looks like Terry Funk wrestled Jerry "The King" Lawler back in 2011. The match took place at the Mid Hudson Civic Center (now the MJN Convention Center).

Here is another great match between Terry Funk and Brett Hart.