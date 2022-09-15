Watch a Massive Snake Eat a Fish Near a New York Lake

In the animal kingdom, it is quite common for predators and prey to play a game of cat and mouse. I guess there is another game that wildlife experts never mentioned and it is called snake and fish.

We have had a long string of warm and beautiful weather in the Hudson Valley over the past few months. I'm not going to complain about the heat even though it was almost unbearable some days.

Many of us love the warmer weather but we can't stand the pests that come out. Of course, there are ants, fleas, ticks bees and mosquitos. Some other visitors we see during these months are snakes.

There have been a lot of big snake sightings in the Hudson Valley lately.

A fear of snakes is called ophidiophobia and 1 and 10 Americans have a fear of the slithering creatures.

Snakes typically eat rodents and amphibians. Have you ever seen one eat an entire fish before?

That's exactly what was caught on camera.

The video captures a large Northern Water Snake attacking and swallowing a fish whole off the shore of Lake George in Upstate New York.

The strange thing about the video is that it's filmed on dry land. The snake creepily and slowly slithers from a massive hole, grabs the fish and brings it back in. It is straight nightmare fuel.

Have you ever seen anything so disturbing? I wasn't afraid of snakes but I might be now.