Andrew Morris' active-duty service in the U.S. Army may have ended, but he's continued his life of service at home in the Hudson Valley.

Andrew served two tours of duty in Iraq and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat. He then returned home to Washingtonville where he joined Monell Engine Company as a volunteer firefighter. Andrew can be counted on to roll up his sleeves and fundraise in support of the firehouse, according to fellow volunteer firefighter Bill Podszus.

"He can often be found out early on weekend mornings, volunteering his time collecting donations from our generous supporters, without having been asked to do so," Bill said. "I doubt any organization can be successful if they don't have members of their own such as Andy is for us."

Andrew's dedication to the Monell Engine Company was part of what led Bill to nominate him to be recognized as a WPDH Vet Who Rock. Another reason related to Andrew's honoring of his fellow veterans.

"I recently saw him in his dress uniform while attending the funeral of a 98-year-old World War II veteran he didn't even know; such is his dedication," Bill wrote in his letter nominating Andrew for the WPDH Vets Who Rock contest. "He was friends with the old gentleman's family but did not know the deceased. Nevertheless, he attended to show his support and sat quietly throughout the entire wake to do what he considered the 'right thing' for another soldier and his family."

As a WPDH Vet Who Rocks, Andrew receives a $500 Visa gift card thanks to the generous support of Thompkins-Mahopac Bank, Mental Health America of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.

Know a Hudson Valley veteran who has continued serving the community and deserves to be recognized? Nominate that person to be considered for WPDH Vets Who Rock.