Washington Post Highlights ‘Alluring’ Hudson Valley Attractions

People from across the nation might be heading to these "must-visit" attractions in the Hudson Valley thanks to the Washington Post.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday the Washington Post highlighted three outdoor art parks in the region in an article titled "The Hudson Valley’s outdoor art parks make for an alluring pandemic destination."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Art Omi in Ghent, a 120-acre modern sculpture and architecture park, got top billing from the Washington Post.

"With its open-air layout and ample space for social distancing, it is the perfect attraction in a pandemic-rattled world," Nevin Martell writes in the article about Art Omi.

Storm King Art Center in New Windsor was called a "must-visit" for bringing "wows at every turn with its large-scale works and breathtaking views spread across 500 acres."

Opus 40 Sculpture Park and Museum in Saugerties and Olana State Historic Site in Hudson were also highlighted in the article.

The Washington Post highlighted some great attractions in the Hudson Valley. People living in the Hudson know all about the beauty and history our region boasts so it's really cool to see a major publication highlight the region.

The Washington Post couldn't highlight everything the Hudson Valley has to offer so here are some more great attractions to check out:

Bradford Graves Sculpture Park, Kerhonkson

Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site, Newburgh

Pacem in Terris, Warwick

Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park

Seligmann Center for the Arts, Sugar Loaf

Taconic Sculpture Park & Gallery, Spencertown

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Kykuit, The Rockefeller Estate, Sleepy Hollow

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Kerhonkson

Keep Reading:

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures