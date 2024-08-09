Wappingers Falls 8th Grader Tragically Killed in Bike Accident

Families in the Wappingers Falls school district are mourning the loss of a young student who was killed in a tragic accident.

A Go Fund Me has already raised thousands for the family of a student preparing for eighth grade at Wappingers Junior High School who was killed on Thursday while riding his bicycle. According to Town of Poughkeepsie Police, the incident happened early Thursday evening on Vassar Road between Malmros Terrace and Jackson Road.

The victim was reportedly hit by a truck and sustained life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead after being treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital. An investigation into the tragedy is still underway.

Victim Identified as Wappingers Junior High School Student

According to Dr. Dwight Bonk, Wappingers Falls Superintendent of Schools, the student killed in Thursday's accident has been identified as Jac Antonio Cortes. Cortes was entering eighth grade in September. News of the student's death sent shockwaves through the community, with many fellow students remembering "Jac C." for his infectious smile, sense of humor and artistic ability.

Cortes was looking forward to playing on the Modified Football Team at Wappingers Junior High in September and, according to Bonk, had a "bright and promising future."

Fundraiser Started for Family of Wappingers Student

Family member Stephanie Ramon has launched a Go Fund Me to help with the expenses of Cortes' funeral. Donations began flooding in on Friday evening, with over 100 people raising almost half of the $12,000 goal in just a few hours.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet, but students are invited to seek support from school counselors at Wappingers Junior High on Monday, August 12. The offices will be open for anyone in need between 8am and 3pm.

