Sale Puts Future of Wappingers Sports Complex in Jeopardy

A popular Hudson Valley destination for miniature golf may be forced out by new owners.

Eight years ago, DC Sports took over the former Fun Central location on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. Since then, the sports complex has undergone an extensive renovation with state-of-the-art golf simulators, facility upgrades and a new kitchen and bar.

This year, DC Sports has invested in even more additions including a new basketball court, colored carpets for the miniature golf course, a rock climbing wall, blacklight golf and arcade games. Plans have also been in the works to construct a three-story ropes course where the bumper boat pool once stood. Currently, that area is filled with all-new bounce houses.

Future of Wappingers Falls DC Sports in Jeopardy

While DC Sports has invested a considerable amount of money into its business, it does not own the property that the sports complex sits on. According to a listing by Houlihan Lawrence, DC Sports leases the land from its current owner for just under $75,000 a year.

This month, the owner has put the three-acre parcel on the market in an apparent effort to sell. While the listing boasts "major investments" made to the site by the current tenant, it also emphasizes that the property is free to be used for new opportunities such as "retail, dining, entertainment, or other commercial ventures."

While this real estate listing is concerning to anyone who enjoys visiting DC Sports, there is some good news. Houlihan Lawrence says that the sports complex has just renewed their lease for another five years, so any new owner would presumably have to wait until it expires in 2029 if they wanted to use the property for something else.

While this is some relief for current customers, DC Sports may find it difficult to recoup the considerable investments they've recently made if they only have five years left. You can read more details about the offer to purchase and transform the property at the official real estate listing.

