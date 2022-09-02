Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.

If you're looking to rescue a pup or kitten to join your family, the CARE of DC family will be hosting a Dog Days of Summer Luau adoption event. On Saturday, September 3rd at 60 Smith Crossing in Wappingers there will be food trucks, live music, vendors and raffles to round out a fantastic summer.

But most importantly, there will be pet adoptions! Take a look at some of the adorable faces looking for their FUR-ever homes:

If you're interested in adopting a puppy, dog, kitten or cat check out their website and fill out an application at CAREOFDC.ORG.

On Sunday, September 11th, CARE of DC will be hosting a Nickel Social. The fundraising event will be held at the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club in Hopewell Junction. CARE of DC founder Karen LeCain tells us at the Nickel Social in 2021, they raised enough money "to pay for dog/cat food for the entire year."

All proceeds from the social on September 11th will go to CARE of DC. The event will open at 1:00 pm and calling will start at 2:30 pm, with door prizes, prizes for adults and kids, 50/50 raffles, and much more.

To keep up to date with all of CARE of DC's events and adoptable pets follow them on Facebook.

